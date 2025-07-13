Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, on Sunday met Winston Peters, Foreign Minister of New Zealand on the sidelines of the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia.

Margherita noted that India and New Zealand share vibrant relationship.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet H.E. Winston Peters, Foreign Minister of New Zealand on the sidelines of the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia. Fondly recalled my last meeting with H.E. Peters during my visit to Auckland in May. India and New Zealand share a vibrant multifaceted bilateral relationship."

Earlier, the duo had a bilateral meeting during which the two leaders discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties between India and New Zealand. Margherita paid an official visit to New Zealand and Fiji from May 8-12.

Earlier on Saturday, Margherita addressed the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the ARF process.

He emphasized on Pakistan's role in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, he said, "Addressed the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the ARF process, the vibrancy of India's Act East Policy, and our vision for the wider Indo-Pacific. Articulated India's perspectives on navigating the evolving geopolitical landscape, including regional and global challenges. On terrorism, reiterated India's zero-tolerance approach and our right to defend our citizens against acts of terror. Underscored the pressing need for the international community to reject double standards, and to isolate and hold accountable those countries that shelter terrorists, provide them safe havens, or enable cross-border terrorism. Emphasized that the Pahalgam terror attack has undeniable linkages to Pakistan, and exposed Pakistan's pretence of calling for a so-called neutral investigation as a mere charade, given its lack of intent and sincerity to dismantle its terror infrastructure." (ANI)

