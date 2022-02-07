New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday met with Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India and discussed cultural exchanges.

Taking to Twitter, Lekhi said that both ministers agreed to further cooperation in museology and at UNESCO.

"Delighted to meet Ambassador of France @franceinindia and discuss cultural exchanges. On the occasion of AKAM an elaborate schedule of events are planned in as part of 'Bonjour India' and in as 'Namaste France'. Agreed to further our cooperation in museology and at UNESCO," Lekhi tweeted.

Namaste France festival is organised as per the Indo-French Joint Statement issued on the occasion of visit of President of the French Republic Francois Hollande to India in January 2016 during which he was the Chief Guest of India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2016. (ANI)

