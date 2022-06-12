Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], June 12 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi visited the 'Kyrgyz State Historical Museum' in Bishkek along with the Minister of Culture Azamat Zhamankulov.

"Nice tour of the Kyrgyz State Historical Museum in Bishkek along with Minister of Culture Azamat Zhamankulov," Lekhi said in a tweet on Sunday.

Meenakashi Lekhi is on an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan from June 9-14.

Before visiting the museum, the Minister of State for External Affairs went to India-Kyrgyz Mountain Bio-Medical Research Centre and said that the centre is the symbol of bilateral partnership on high-altitude research.

"Pleased to visit the India-Kyrgyz Mountain Bio-Medical Research Centre, a symbol of bilateral partnership on high-altitude research," Lekhi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Lekhi paid tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Molodyozhny Park in Bishkek and also planted a tree in the name of India- Kyrgyz Republic friendship.

Taking to Twitter, she added, "Appreciate the presence of Minister of Culture Azamat Zhamankulov and Vice Mayor of Bishkek Victoria Mozgacheva at the event."

Earlier, the minister also met with the Indian community in Bishkek and encouraged them to continue efforts toward stronger ties between India and Kyrgyzstan.

"Glad to interact with the vibrant Indian community in Bishkek. Encouraged them to continue efforts towards stronger India-Kyrgyz Republic ties," Meenakashi Lekhi said in a Tweet on Sunday.

The Minister of State for External Affairs who came to Kyrgyzstan on Saturday held talks with Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev during which the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister congratulated MoS Lekhi on the "Eighth Anniversary of the fruitful work of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in India, of which she is an active member".

"Took stock of the state and prospects of India- Kyrgyz Republic relations with Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev. We also had a useful exchange of views on topical issues of regional and international importance," she tweeted on Saturday.The Minister of State for External Affairs will be in Kazakhstan from June 12-14. (ANI)

