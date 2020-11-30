Moscow [Russia], November 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Another 74 people have died from the coronavirus disease in the Russian capital over the past 24 hours, the city's COVID-19 response center said on Sunday.

"In Moscow, 74 patients with confirmed pneumonia diagnosis and positive coronavirus test results died," the centre said in an update.

Moscow's cumulative death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 8,902. (ANI/Sputnik)

