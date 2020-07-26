Moscow [Russia], July 26 (Sputnik/ANI): Nine more coronavirus patients have died in Moscow in the past day, bringing the Russian city's toll to 4,398, the COVID-19 response centre said on Saturday (local time).

"Nine patients died in Moscow. All of them were confirmed to have pneumonia and had tested positive for coronavirus," the health authority said in a statement.

Also Read | Assam Reports 1,165 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Total Count Reaches 31,086: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

The city reported 14 new virus-related deaths the day before.

Russia is the world's fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, with over 800,000 testings positive. (Sputnik/ANI)

Also Read | India-China Stand-Off: Ongoing Talks Led to Compete Disengagement at PP 14, 15, 17A, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)