Moscow [Russia], December 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has registered 74 deaths of patients infected with Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 10,317, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 74 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 72 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)