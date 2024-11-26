London [United Kingdom], November 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar at Ambedkar House in London on the occasion of Constitution day of India on Tuesday.

CM Yadav is on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany, with a focus on boosting investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh by engaging with industrialists, business leaders, and government representatives in both countries.

"I offer my humble tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar and I remember the incredible constitution given to us by him. Everyone including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is not only celebrating Constitution Day but also remembering Dr BR Ambedkar," CM Yadav told ANI.

He further mentioned that he was on a London visit to meet investors and it was his good fortune that he got the opportunity to go to the residence of Ambedkar where he stayed for almost two years for studies.

"I am here in London to meet investors for the Global Investor Summit to be held in Bhopal next year and it has been a fortune that I got the opportunity to come to the residence of BR Ambedkar where he stayed for almost 2 years for studies. Today, we have also taken a pledge and along with this, the Madhya Pradesh government will also organise programs so that the people of the state will get aware of the values of the constitution. I extend my best wishes to everyone," he added.

Additionally, the Chief Minister office wrote on X, "CM extends greetings to the people of state as well as the people of the country on the occasion of Constitution Day. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is running a campaign to make people aware of all the articles of the Constitution."

The post further read that the Madhya Pradesh government was organising various programs on the occasion of Constitution Day in the state.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Constitution Day, President of India, Droupadi Murmu released a commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of 75 years of the Constitution of India at Samvidhan Sadan.

President Droupadi Murmu also released two books related to the Constitution of India on the occasion of 75 years of the Constitution of India at Samvidhan Sadan. The book titled, "Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse" and "Making of the Constitution of India & its Glorious Journey" were released.

Additionally, President Murmu released the Sanskrit and Maithili copies of the Constitution. President Droupadi Murmu, joined by other prominent leaders, collectively recited the Preamble to the Indian Constitution.

The event commemorates the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The Constitution formally came into effect on January 26, 1950. (ANI)

