Dubai [UAE], July 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on Sunday engaged in detailed discussions with members of the Indori International Business Network (IIBN) under the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025' in Dubai.

Yadav talked about prospects for mutual cooperation in Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, he said, "Under the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025', today in Dubai, I engaged in detailed discussions with esteemed members of the Indori International Business Network (IIBN) about the immense investment opportunities, cultural exchange, and prospects for mutual cooperation in Madhya Pradesh. It was immensely gratifying to note that IIBN representatives expressed a deep desire to reconnect with their hometowns and showed keen interest in establishing businesses in cities like Bhopal, Dewas, Ujjain, Dhar, and Pithampur. A hearty welcome to the global industrial community in the 'Heart of India'!"

Yadav while holding talks with Indian Business Delegation who hails from Madhya Pradesh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the times are in favour of India.

Yadav said that times are changing quickly and the country is working to keep up with it.

"Under the leadership of the glorious Prime Minister, the scenario has changed in a way... There is also a need to move in such a way as to relate to the work we are doing here because that time is moving very quickly in the changing times. India's time is very favorable in this changing era," he said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is maintaining the beauty of the modern world, which is the speciality of a democratic country.

"Today's time under the leadership of Honorable Modi is maintaining the beauty of our world, which is the speciality of a democratic country, where the rights of the people are held by the people and many other pyramids have changed," he said.

Yadav acknowledged that the diaspora has worked hard for Indians as well and established themselves there.

"People are doing their job here for us too... You all have worked hard for so many days and made your place here. And it is good that you have that it in your hearts," he said. (ANI)

