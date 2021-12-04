Washington [US], December 4 (ANI): US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West welcomed an order of the Taliban, under which a woman can not be married against her will, but noted that much more needs to be done to ensure women's rights in all spheres in the country.

On Friday, Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree on women's rights acknowledging that women are not property and cannot be forced into marriage.

"Welcome today's decree reinforcing a woman's right to determine if & whom she marries. At the same time, much more is needed to ensure women's rights in every aspect of Afghan society including schools, workplaces, politics and media," West sain in a tweet.

The Taliban leader, under United Nations' sanctions for terrorism, acknowledged women's right to marriage where they cannot be used for exchange in a deal on Friday, reported Sputnik.

"A woman is not property, but a noble and free human being; no one can give her to anyone in exchange for a peace deal and/or to end animosity," Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid informed in a tweet on Friday.

The decree necessitates women's consent for marriage and that "no one can force women to marry by coercion or pressure," reported Sputnik.

Widows are not at liberty to determine their future ahead and re-marry. They will also enjoy the right to inheritance along with a fixed portion of the property of her husband, children, father and relatives, under the newly passed decree by the Taliban, reported Sputnik.

The rights of women to education and work have not been mentioned in the decree.

The Taliban has called upon the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Culture to raise public awareness of women's rights to curb the prevailing oppression. Moreover, the Courts in Afghanistan are instructed to consider and accept complaints and applications with regard to women's rights and violations, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

