New Delhi, December 4: The last total solar eclipse of the year will take place on Saturday, December 4, marking the second such celestial event of the year. Various astrologers, astronomers, and space researchers among others eagerly wait to witness and study such outer-space events. The duration of the eclipse is estimated to be 1 hour and 43 minutes. According to NASA, certain countries will be able to witness the cosmic phenomenon partially and it will be fully visible only from Antarctica. This solar eclipse will not be visible in India. Solar Eclipse of December 4, 2021 Date & Time: Know Where Will Last Total Solar Eclipse of The Year Be Visible And More.

People are advised to not look at the sun directly with their eyes during the eclipse period. Ordinary sunglasses or dark sunglasses are also not suitable for viewing the eclipse. Special solar filters, such as eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers should be used to view the eclipse. People can also use dark arc-welders glass to witness the event. Scroll down to know more about the last total Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2021. Solar Eclipse of December 4, 2021 Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch Free Live Stream of The Celestial Event Online.

Will The Solar Eclipse Be Visible In India?

The total solar eclipse of December 4, which is the second and last Surya Grahan for the year, will not be visible in India. However, one can view the live streaming of the event on official YouTube channel of NASA.

Where To Watch Live Streaming Of The Solar Eclipse?

People can watch the live streaming of the eclipse on the official YouTube channel of NASA . The live stream will begin at 12 pm IST. Using NASA's animated map, the moon’s shadows across Earth can be visualised. Google maps will also provide an interactive map of the eclipse's path. The eclipse will begin after 30 minutes of the live stream. The totality phase will begin at 1:14 pm IST.

Click Here To Watch Live Streaming Of Solar Eclipse Of NASA's YouTube Channel.

Where Will Be The Solar Eclipse Visible?

Certain countries will be able to see the solar eclipse partially. The countries that will witness partial solar eclipse include New Zealand, Australia, South Georgia, and Sandwich Islands, Saint Helena, Crozet Islands, South Africa, Falkland Islands, Namibia, Lesotho, and Chile.

On December 4, the partial solar eclipse will begin at 5:29 am UTC. The total eclipse will begin at 7:00 am UTC. The full eclipse will end at 08:06 am UTC while the partial eclipse will end at 09:37 am UTC. The eclipse is estimated to last for 1 hour, 43 minutes in totality.

This is the second solar eclipse of the year. Earlier this year, a solar eclipse took place on June 10. A solar eclipse or Surya Grahan occurs when the moon gets between Earth and the sun, and the moon casts a shadow over Earth.

