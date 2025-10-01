Muzaffarabad [PoJK], October 1 (ANI): The situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) turned volatile on Tuesday as reports emerged of multiple civilian deaths and widespread clashes between protesters and security forces, according to voices from PoJK and media posts from the region.

Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has been witnessing widespread protests led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC).

The protests, led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), have resulted in over half a dozen casualties and several serious injuries in the past three days, according to the sources.

The demonstrations, which drew massive public support, centred around a 38-point charter of demands put forward by the JKJAAC.

The unrest is a response to the government's failure to address the committee's 38 demands, including the elimination of reserved seats in PoJK; 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan were abolished.

The protesters are also demanding economic relief, including slashing electricity tariffs, providing subsidised wheat flour, and ending perks for government officials. Additionally, they are demanding free education and health facilities for the people of PoJK.

As the crisis unfolded, voices from PoJK took to X to share the situation on the ground.

Nadeem, posting on X, wrote, "Muzaffarabad: Three young men martyred as a result of firing by forces."

Zubia Mughal also shared updates on X, reporting, "Breaking News: Another young man has been martyred in Muzaffarabad. Dhirkot at the location of Chamyati, people face direct fire and shelling. The situation in Dadyal is also extremely tense. Shelling intensifies on protesters."

Adding to the political dimension, Ehtesabb TV, in a post, noted the response of the Joint Awami Action Committee, stating, "The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee has welcomed the government's negotiations, but has imposed the following conditions for sitting at the negotiation table beforehand."

Citing Umar Nazir Kashmiri, Central Leader of the Public Action Committee, the channel posted on X, "Last night, two individuals entered our area after the electricity was cut off. When the public caught them, they claimed to be labourers. Later, when the public interrogated them, it was revealed that they are our elder brothers (Int personnel). We have recorded their entire WhatsApp chat on video, and they are currently locked in a shop. We will release them later. I would like to request that all institutional heads confirm that we have no conflict with you or anyone else. We are demanding our rights through our assembly. We are not against anyone, but we will no longer compromise on our fundamental rights."

The Joint Awami Action Committee also released a statement through X, saying, "False propaganda is being spread regarding the lockdown - the general public should not pay attention to rumours - the lockdown will continue until the demands are approved - Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri."

Meanwhile, Sohaib Khan, posting from Muzaffarabad, drew attention to the rising toll, writing, "News of another young person's martyrdom (Muzaffarabad, Oct 01) has come from Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Kashmiris are actively protesting, exercising their right to peaceful protest to achieve their fundamental rights. In return, they are being given bullets and dead bodies. The rulers will have to pay the price for this."

He also shared visuals from Azad Pattan, a village in Pakistan, on X, noting, "Latest scenes from the entry point connecting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan show the presence of thousands of Kashmiris on the streets for their rights. At Azad Pattan, Sardar Amman Khan took an oath from participants to remain peaceful during the protest."

Further highlighting the ground situation, Shafiq Ahmad Adv, in a post on X, reported on clashes with police, stating, "Reports are coming in of clashes between police and protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and besides chasing away the Islamabad police by beating them with sticks, the protesters have also apprehended and beaten with sticks a few agents of agencies who had joined the gathering with the intent of creating chaos."

He added, "Kashmiris are awakening and, along with themselves, have also disturbed the sleep of the occupiers sitting in Pindi, and resistance happens in this very way, and rights are taken in this very way; otherwise, staying silent, one lives a life of eternal slavery forever. Long live the resistance."

Commenting on the wider unrest, Pashtoon Khan posted on X, "None expected such a widespread uprising, that too when the tiny strip of Kashmir is enjoying a large number of concessions in power bills, etc. Somehow, the Establishment is still unable to come out of the Cold War era & ready to live in a brand-new world."

Reflecting the growing momentum, Faisal Saleem described the situation on X, writing, "The Neelum caravan, overcoming all obstacles, is swiftly heading towards the city of power Muzaffarabad." He added in another post, "The Long March from Mirpur Division has begun this afternoon. Destination Muzaffar."

Amid the protests, reports also pointed to detentions of political figures. Azhar Ahmed reported on X that a senior leader had been detained, stating, "Raja Amjad Ali Khan Advocate, a member core committee of the Jammu & Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), was detained at Islamabad Airport this morning (Wednesday) at around 7:45 am. According to his family, airport authorities withheld his passport and informed him that 'institutions have reports' against him and that an investigation team was on its way. He was not allowed to leave the airport premises, though his accompanying family members were not stopped. As of 12:30 pm, his family said he had not been taken to any police station, and his whereabouts remain unknown." (ANI)

