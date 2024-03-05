Clinton Township, Mar 5 (AP) Police were warning people to stay away as an industrial fire with multiple explosions shook a northern Detroit suburb on Monday night.

The Clinton Township Police Department said on Facebook that an industrial fire was burning near 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway and that debris was being projected into the air and coming down as far as a mile (1.6 kilometres) away.

Police said they didn't know exactly what was burning and because of that didn't know what effects the smoke and air would have on people.

“We can not stress enough the danger that is happening right now,” one police post said. “Please, please, please stay inside and out of the vicinity.” (AP)

