Kyiv, Nov 23 (AP) Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv Wednesday after air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine's capital and elsewhere across the country.

The thunderous echoes of what sounded like repeated blasts rattled across the capital.

Also Read | US Shooting: 6 People and Assailant Dead in Walmart Firing Incident in Virginia.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram that “one of the capital's infrastructure facilities has been hit.” He urged people to “Stay in shelters! The air alert continues.”

Klitschko didn't give further details, and there was no further information on whether and what targets may have been hit.

Also Read | Scotland Independence Referendum Cannot Be Held Without UK Government’s Approval, Britain’s Supreme Court Rules.

Russia has been repeatedly pounding Ukraine's war-time capital and power facilities across the country in recent weeks, causing widespread blackouts. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)