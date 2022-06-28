Missouri [US], June 28 (ANI): Multiple fatalities took place and at least 50 people were injured when an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck on Monday in Missouri, US, as per multiple media reports.

In a communication, Amtrak media centre on its website wrote, "On June 27 at 12:42 p.m. CT, Southwest Chief Train 4, traveling eastbound on BNSF track from Los Angeles to Chicago, derailed 8 cars and 2 locomotives after striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon, Missouri."

According to the company's statement, there were approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members onboard with early reports of injuries.

Following the incident, the company said that local authorities are currently assisting customers. "Our Incident Response Team has been activated, and we are deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help support our passengers, our employees and their families with their needs."

Amtrak said that individuals with questions about their friends and family who were traveling aboard this train should call 800-523-9101. Additional details will be provided as available, it added.

Eric McKenzie, the superintendent with Chariton County Ambulance Service, told CNN that multiple fatalities were reported. A spokesperson for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B, said authorities are still trying to ascertain the number of fatalities. The train hit a dump truck, he added. He also said that a school has been turned into a triage center for victims with minor injuries, he said.

Governor Mike Parson tweeted that the Missouri Department of Public Safety, the highway patrol and other personnel were responding. "We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon ... We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted," Parson said.

Amtrak did not provide any additional information about the crash or the condition of the train and its passengers. (ANI)

