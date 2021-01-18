New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will embark on a three-day official visit to UAE on Tuesday during which he will hold talks on various bilateral and international issues of mutual interest with UAE leadership.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said the minister will meet UAE dignitaries and a broad cross-section of the Indian community during his visit.

It said there will be a special focus in the visit on issues related to the Indian community, especially the welfare of Indian workers.

"He will hold talks with the UAE side on various bilateral and international issues of mutual interest," the release said.

India and UAE have maintained close coordination in the spirit of their comprehensive strategic partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also paid a visit to UAE in November last year.

An air bubble arrangement has been functioning successfully between both countries, the release said. (ANI)

