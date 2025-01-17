Texas [US], January 17 (ANI): SpaceX's Starship launch system lifted off on its seventh uncrewed test flight on Thursday, with an upgraded version of the megarocket embarking on the program's most ambitious flight to date, CNN reported.

SpaceX was able to duplicate its prior feat of catching a booster that returned to Earth. But 8.5 minutes into flight, the Starship spacecraft itself was lost, as per CNN.

Also Read | Canada PM Race: Indian-Origin MP Chandra Arya Enters Prime Minister’s Race, Files Nomination After Addressing House in Kannada (Watch Video).

"Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn. Teams will continue to review data from today's flight test to better understand root cause. With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today's flight will help us improve Starship's reliability," SpaceX said in a post on X.

https://x.com/SpaceX/status/1880033318936199643

Also Read | US: Toddler Dies After Choking on Fruit Served at Preschool in Georgia’s Alpharetta, Nursery Ordered To Shut After Tragedy.

A "rapid unscheduled disassembly," or "RUD," is a phrase SpaceX typically uses to refer to an explosion. Starship had already climbed 90 miles (146 kilometers) in altitude and was traveling at 13,200 miles per hour (21,317 kilometers per hour), CNN quoted the last telemetry data shared by SpaceX.

The Federal Aviation Administration said flights departing Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were being delayed for an average of one hour due to a "rocket launch anomaly." A separate FAA alert said flights were delayed due to "debris."

"The FAA briefly slowed and diverted aircraft around the area where space vehicle debris was falling. Normal operations have resumed," CNN quoted a statement from the agency.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk shared an image of debris in a post and said, "entertainment is guaranteed!"

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1880040599761596689

While the Super Heavy aced its landing attempt, the Starship spacecraft, or upper stage, was expected to continue propelling itself through space, reaching speeds almost fast enough to enter orbit around Earth.

But the Starship spacecraft stopped delivering telemetry, suggesting that the spacecraft may have been lost.

"We were expecting ship engine cutoff about 40 seconds ago," said SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot on the live stream during a crucial part of the ascent phase. "We saw some of those engines start to go out prior to that point. And so right now we are, we are just standing by to try and get the latest word on where we are," CNN reported.

Shortly after the update, the team confirmed the loss of the vehicle.

Musk took to X, and said that "improved versions of the ship (and) booster already waiting for launch."

"Preliminary indication is that we had an oxygen/fuel leak in the cavity above the ship engine firewall that was large enough to build pressure in excess of the vent capacity," he said.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1880060983734858130

"Apart from obviously double-checking for leaks, we will add fire suppression to that volume and probably increase vent area. Nothing so far suggests pushing next launch past next month," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)