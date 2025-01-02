Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 2 (ANI/WAM): The Muslim Council of Elders, led by Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, condemns the car-ramming attack that occurred on the streets of New Orleans and the explosion outside a hotel in Las Vegas, United States, both of which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

The Council unequivocally condemns all forms of violence and terrorism that target innocent individuals, emphasising that such acts starkly contrast with the compassionate teachings of Islam, all sacred laws, and global conventions and norms. The Council reiterates its call for collective action to combat all forms of hatred, violence, and intolerance, and to promote principles of dialogue, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.

Also Read | South Korea: Investigators Likely To Attempt To Execute Warrant To Detain Yoon Suk Yeol on January 3, Impeached President Says 'Will Fight to the End'.

The Muslim Council of Elders extends its deepest condolences to the government and citizens of the United States, as well as to the families of the victims, and prays for a swift recovery for those injured. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)