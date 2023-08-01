Naypyidaw [Myanmar], August 1 (ANI): Myanmar junta reduced the prison sentences of the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi by six years in clemency connected to a religious holiday, Myanmar Now reported.

On Tuesday, the Myanmar military announced clemency for imprisoned civilian leaders State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, who have been incarcerated since the February 2021 coup.

Also Read | China Floods Video: 20 Dead, 27 Missing in Flash Flooding Surrounding Capital Beijing, Thousands Evacuated.

Notably, Suu Kyi has been convicted of 19 offences that carried a total prison sentence of 33 years and Win Myint handed a 12-year prison term after conviction on eight charges.

The clemency will not pardon Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Mint for all of the alleged offences, but merely reduce their sentences, reported Myanmar Now, an independent news service providing news to the people of Myanmar in Burmese.

Also Read | ‘Sea of Death’ in China Claims Four Lives: Desert Expedition Turns Deadly, 4 Tourists Die of Thirst After Their Car Breaks Down While Crossing Dry Lake in Lop Nur Reserve.

Suu Kyi’s lawyers are currently appealing all 19 of her convictions in the Junta-controlled Supreme Court, with hearings for two of those having taken place in early July.

The 78-year-old Suu Kyi who was found guilty by junta courts of corruption charges and violation of election and state secrets laws, faces a total of 33 years in jail for 19 cases and had been held in solitary confinement in Naypyidaw. Suu Kyi’s supporters say the charges were politically motivated.

The move came one day after the coup regime renewed the state of emergency for a further six months, the fourth extension since the military seized power from the elected civilian government led by Suu Kyi.

As the term of the Myanmar junta led by Min Aung Hlaing expired on Monday, the junta chief presented a report to council members sharing details regarding two-and-half years of military rule as is needed by the army-drafted 2008 Constitution. He stressed that there was still “unrest” in Myanmar.

The military-drafted constitution permits only two six-month extensions and it requires authorities to hold elections within six months of a state of emergency being lifted. On July 14, during his meeting with senior officials, Coup leader Min Aung Hlaing indicated that he might further extend a state of emergency and delay promised elections, Myanmar Now reported.

According to the military-drafted Constitution, the NDSC body is prescribed to include the president, two vice presidents, two house speakers, the commander-in-chief and his deputy, and the ministers of foreign affairs, defence, home affairs and border affairs. Following the coup, Vice President Myint Swe was appointed Myanmar's acting President and leads the NDSC.

On Monday, Myint Swe announced the continuation of the state of emergency in Myanmar for a further six months and transferred the power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing. He said that the detailed statement by the NDSC will be issued later, according to the Myanmar Now report. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)