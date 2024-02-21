Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 21 (ANI/WAM): The National Archives and the National Library have completed the necessary preparations to host the fourth edition of the International Translation Conference at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, which will be held under the slogan: "Towards New Horizons: Translation and Building Knowledge Societies," on April 17 and 18, 2024, and more than 35 topics will be discussed. Research paper in his sessions.

His Excellency Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director General of the National Archives and Library, said on this occasion: "We are pleased to announce the completion of the necessary preparations for the Fourth International Translation Conference, which is receiving the attention of elite intellectuals from inside and outside the United Arab Emirates due to its richness in new research and innovative ideas that represent an important addition." In the fields of translation in several languages.

He added that this conference was held based on the tangible benefits achieved by the previous three conferences, represented in the research presented by specialists and experts from various parts of the world, which was documented in volumes that are considered important references for translators and students in translation sciences. He called on all those interested in translation sciences to follow the conference activities for their richness. Because of the benefits they can achieve.

He explained that the conference sessions revolve around the following topics: translating historical archives: (British, Portuguese, Indian archives... etc.), the role of translation in building dictionaries, translating travel literature, machine translation, enriching the scientific and medical library after Corona, and translating Arab heritage. And Islamic studies in Europe on the eve of the Renaissance, and the problems of literary translation: translating Gulf literature as a model, and translating world literature into Arabic: the Nobel Prize as a model, and the challenges of simultaneous translation, and the pitfalls of translators, and translation for people of determination in the era of artificial intelligence, and the role of the archives and the National Library (UAE) in supporting... Contemporary translation movement.

For his part, Hamad Al-Humairi, Director of the Department of Research and Knowledge Services at the National Archives and Library, said: "The importance that translation achieves in the dialogue of civilizations and communication between peoples increases our interest in the translation conference, especially since we live in the era of open spaces."

He added: "Since translation has a major role in building nations and disseminating knowledge, at the present time it has become a cultural and scientific necessity that contributes to the development and advancement of nations."

He said that since its announcement last June, the conference organizing committee has received more than 150 research papers, and 35 research papers were approved for presentation in the conference sessions, then published in a book of peer-reviewed research papers, in addition to ten research papers for publication without the presence of their authors.

For its part, the archive and library stressed the necessity of the attendance of all those interested in translation, culture, and related academic disciplines in this important scientific event, which includes a group of translation professors from all over the world. Delegations from major European universities, North American universities, Asia and Africa will participate in the activities of this conference, in addition to senior researchers in translation studies from Arab universities and local universities. (ANI/WAM)

