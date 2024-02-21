Abuja, February 21: In a tragic incident at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Nigeria, a zookeeper was fatally attacked by a lion he had been caring for since its birth. Olabode Olawuyi, a veterinary technologist, was mauled by the lion during feeding time on Monday. Despite attempts by his colleagues to intervene, Mr. Olawuyi succumbed to his injuries. The university has since euthanised the lion.

Olawuyi had been “taking care of the lions since they were born on campus about nine years ago,” according to university spokesman Abiodun Olarewaju. The university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, expressed his sadness over the incident and ordered a thorough investigation, reported BBC.

The students’ union leader, Abbas Akinremi, attributed the attack to “human error,” suggesting that Mr. Olawuyi had forgotten to lock the door after feeding the lions. He also paid tribute to Mr. Olawuyi, describing him as a “good and humble man.” Lion Attack in Japan: Zookeeper Mauled to Death by Big Cat While Luring Beast into Cave for Lunch at Tohoku Safari Park.

Veteran lion feeder Abba Gandu, who has been working with lions for over 50 years at a zoo in Kano, northern Nigeria, called for enhanced safety measures following the incident. Despite the tragedy, Mr. Gandu affirmed his commitment to his work, stating, “feeding lions is what I want to do until I die.” Andhra Pradesh: Man Enters Lion’s Enclosure at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati, Mauled to Death (See Pics and Videos).

The incident has sparked widespread mourning within the university community and beyond, with graphic images of the attack being shared on social media. A delegation from the university has visited Mr. Olawuyi’s family to offer their condolences.

In a related incident, a man was killed by a lion at a zoo in Tirupati, India. The man, identified as Prahlad Gujjar, had entered an unauthorised section of the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park and was attacked by a lion.

