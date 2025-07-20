Tel Aviv [Israel], July 20 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli government approved on Sunday a proposal to establish a national steering team to coordinate the treatment of the extensive rubble waste created following Iranian missile strikes during Operation "Rising Lion."

The decision is intended to provide an urgent response to the environmental and health challenge and to enable efficient, safe and sustainable removal and treatment of waste, with the aim of accelerating the rehabilitation of the affected areas, said the government.

According to preliminary estimates by the Ministry of Environmental Protection, between 500,000 and 800,000 tons of demolition waste were generated across the country as a result of the operation.

This waste, which includes the demolition of buildings and infrastructure, could pose a real danger. Poor treatment could lead to the waste being dumped in open areas, polluting soil and water sources, and harming public health due to the presence of hazardous materials, such as asbestos.

The team will responsible for a number of key tasks: Formulation of a national plan: Formulation of a recommendation for a comprehensive plan, including quantitative targets for recycling and recovery, with the aim of reducing the amount of waste sent to landfill.

Removing barriers: Identifying bureaucratic, regulatory and planning barriers and addressing them for rapid solutions

Professional assistance to local authorities: Providing professional guidance and advice to authorities in formulating work plans and implementing the ministry's professional guidelines for waste treatment.

Data concentration and control: Examining the need and formulating a recommendation for establishing a central information system to monitor waste quantities and the status of its treatment. (ANI/TPS)

