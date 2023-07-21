New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi on Friday.

Wickremesinghe who arrived in New Delhi yesterday on a two-day visit was welcomed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan.

Wickremesinghe will meet with Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi today at the Hyderabad House here.

Following his engagements at the Hyderabad House, Wickremesinghe will meet his Indian counterpart President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

External Affairs S Jaishankar called on the Sri Lankan President yesterday and expressed confidence that his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

“Honoured to call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka during his India visit. Confident that his meeting with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will further strengthen our neighbourly bonds and take forward India’s Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policies,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi noted that Wickremesinghe's visit will further boost the multi-prolonged partnership between India and Sri Lanka. It is Sri Lankan President’s first visit to India since assuming office.

The Sri Lankan President is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The focus areas of discussion during his stay in the national capital would be increased financial and economic connect, Energy connectivity, maritime security and more, the ministry of external affairs said.

The two nations' long-standing friendship will be strengthened by the visit, which will also look into ways to improve connectivity and collaborate across sectors for everyone's benefit.

The MEA further noted in a statement, "Sri Lanka is an important partner in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. The visit will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors.”

Whereas, earlier today, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani tweeted about his meeting with Wickremesinghe to discuss multiple projects in the island nation.

The discussions included the development of the Colombo Port West Container Terminal (WCT), the industrialist said.

(ANI)

