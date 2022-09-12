Muzaffarabad [PoK], September 12 (ANI): Nationalists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have launched a massive campaign against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shah Ghulam Qadir, who they think is active in replacing incumbent PoK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. Trend "Shut up slave Ghulam" is in full swing on social media.

Nationalists described Shah Ghulam Qadir as a "Kashmir seller" and "PoK's biggest pimp," saying that he will be one of the most shameless and mean person to sit on the throne of Muzaffarabad.

They ask how such persons who are enemies of freedom can lead Kashmiris. They said that "slave Ghulam apparently chant slogans of Nawaz Sharif" but he is habitual of licking the boots of Pakistan intelligence agencies including ISI, local media reported.

They added that Shah Ghulam Qadir is a pupil of Muslim Conference leader Sardar Attique, the establishment's puppet and protagonist of accession to Pakistan. Such leaders are actually facilitators of Pakistan, not representatives of Kashmiris. They are Pak puppets and are serving their masters.

Insolent PoK leaders are so hungry for power that they can go to any length to block freedom. Their properties are in Pakistan and Europe and they have nothing to do with PoK people's interests, added the nationalists as reported by the local media.

Meanwhile, a poster shows Tanveer Ilyas licking a military boot with a bag of money (bribe) in hand. Shah Ghulam Qadir is shown as a pet dog with the caption: Ghulam (slave) by name- Ghulam by work. Pet Ghulam-Obedient Ghulam.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for PoK's Prime Minister, Touseef Abbasi on Sunday said that there is no threat to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government, reported The News International.

He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan would complete its five-year term. "Those who are dreaming to become PM are living in a fool's paradise."

Notably, amid stiff opposition from the people, the Pakistan government withdrew the 15th Constitutional Amendment bill to the Interim Constitution of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), thus failing in its 24th attempt to provide provincial status to PoK.

The introduction of the bill led to massive protests and public meetings in all ten districts of the Pakistani-occupied region. Protestors strongly objected to the Pakistan government's plan to bring in the 15th amendment to fix the region's constitutional status, reported Asian Lite International.

The protests against the 15th Amendment and oppressive taxes spread like wildfire across the area, calling the amendment a conspiracy to dilute the identity of PoK.

All those who oppose the government in PoK are labelled as traitors or agents and put through a series of torture, humiliation, or jail.

The bill envisaged the establishment of a separate election commission for local bodies (LB), which was tabled by the government on August 13, 2022, with the backing of the Opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The people of the territory illegally occupied by Pakistan in 1947 protested vociferously against the attempt by Islamabad to take away their rights.

The Pakistan government's plan is to bring in the 15th Constitutional Amendment that will transfer the financial and administrative powers of the local government to Islamabad.

Kashmiris have been long-suspicious of Islamabad's intentions to exploit the region's vast reserves of natural resources.

There have been repeated allegations that the Pakistan state exploits the rich forest, mining, and water resources in PoK while the Kashmiri people do not get any benefit. (ANI)

