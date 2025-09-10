Warsaw [Poland], September 10 (ANI): NATO spokesperson Alison Hart on Wednesday (local time) said that the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is in touch with Polish leadership after "numerous" Russian drones entered Polish airspace and claimed that they were intercepted by Polish and NATO air defences.

"Numerous drones entered Polish airspace overnight and were met with Polish and NATO air defences. @SecGenNATO is in touch with Polish leadership and @NATO is consulting closely with Poland," Hart said.

Earlier, Poland's military said that it shot down drones which breached its airspace during a Russian strike on Ukraine, CNN reported.

According to CNN, this is the first time Poland has taken such action, raising fears of a major provocation for Europe and NATO forces.

"This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens," Poland's Operation Command said in a post on X.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the country's airspace had been violated by "a huge number of Russian drones" which were shot down by its military. Tusk was in close communication with Poland's allies and the Secretary General of NATO regarding the incident, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also warned Europe and NATO of an escalating threat from Russia after a massive barrage of missiles and drones struck Ukraine. Among them were Russian-Iranian "Shahed" drones, eight of which crossed into Polish airspace.

"The attacks targeted at least 15 regions, causing one death. Rescuers were working in Volochysk, Khmelnytskyi region, after a missile hit a sewing workshop. As of now, three people are reported injured. This is just one of the sites of today's massive Russian attack: about 415 drones of various types and more than 40 cruise and ballistic missiles. Fifteen of our regions were under attack. Sadly, one person was killed as a result of shelling in the Zhytomyr region. My condolences to the family and loved ones," Zelenskyy said.

Using the drones' breach of NATO airspace as an example of rising risks, Zelenskyy added, "Today there was another step of escalation - Russian-Iranian 'shaheds' operated in the airspace of Poland, in NATO airspace. It was not just one 'shahed' that could be called an accident, but at least eight strike drones aimed toward Poland."

Calling the incident an "extremely dangerous precedent for Europe," he urged for stronger measures.

"The Russians must feel the consequences. Russia must feel that the war cannot be expanded and will have to be ended. The pause in sanctions has gone on far too long. Delaying restrictions on Russia and its accomplices only means increasing the brutality of the strikes. Sufficient weapons are needed to deter Russia. A strong response is needed - and it can only be a joint response by all partners: Ukraine, Poland, all Europeans, the United States. I thank everyone who is helping," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also pressed Western partners to act faster against Moscow. "Russian drones flying into Poland during the massive attack on Ukraine show that Putin's sense of impunity keeps growing because he was not properly punished for his previous crimes. Putin just keeps escalating, expanding his war, and testing the West. The longer he faces no strength in response, the more aggressive he gets. A weak response now will provoke Russia even more--and then Russian missiles and drones will fly even further into Europe," he said.

Sybiha called on NATO members and neighbouring countries to let their air defence systems intercept drones and missiles inside Ukraine's airspace.

"This situation shows that finally the decision needs to be taken to enable partner air defence capabilities in neighbouring countries to be used to intercept drones and missiles in the Ukrainian airspace, including those approaching NATO borders. Ukraine has suggested such step for a long time. It needs to be taken for the sake of collective security. This is also a call for partners to urgently strengthen Ukraine's air defence and better protect against a growing number of Russian drones and missiles attacking us on the regular basis," he wrote on X.

He also stressed the need for tougher sanctions. "Furthermore, sanctions must be ramped up without delay. Putin will only get serious about peace negotiations when he faces serious transatlantic pressure. The Russian War Machine must be stopped--and it can only be stopped by strength, not weakness," Sybiha added.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda echoed the concerns, calling the Russian drone incursion a sign of wider danger for Europe. "Russia is deliberately expanding its aggression, posing an ever-growing threat to Europe. The drone swarm over Polish territory is yet another proof, as is its threatening rhetoric towards NATO's Eastern flank. The world must stop the aggressor -- break its war economy and its ability to destroy and kill," Nauseda said. (ANI)

