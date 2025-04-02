New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The naval ships of India and Russia participating in the bilateral naval Exercise Indra 2025 set sail, marking the commencement of the sea phase. The navies of the two nations will engage in complex tactical manoeuvres and joint engagement drills on air and surface targets.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "The #RussianNavy and #IndianNavy ships participating in INDRA 2025 set sail, marking the commencement of the Sea Phase. Both navies will engage in complex tactical manoeuvres and joint engagement drills on air and surface targets. #INDRA2025 showcases ongoing collaboration and interoperability of the two navies."

The 14th edition of Indra, a cornerstone of the enduring maritime partnership between India and Russia, began in Chennai on March 28, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) release. Since its inception in 2003, Exercise Indra demonstrates the long-term strategic relationship between the navies of India and Russia.

The exercise has evolved into a symbol of maritime cooperation, showcasing the two nations' commitment to enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy.

The MoD said in its statement, "The Sea Phase will witness advanced naval drills, including tactical manoeuvres, live weapon firings, anti-air operations, underway replenishment, helicopter cross-deck landings and exchange of sea-riders."

"These exercises and interactions are intended at enhancing maritime cooperation, strengthening bridges of friendship, exchanging best operational practices and to bolster diplomatic ties between the two nations," it added.

In a statement shared on X on March 30, the Indian Navy Spokesperson wrote, "The 14th edition of #India - #Russia Bilateral Naval Exercise #INDRA2025 is underway at Chennai 28 Mar to 02 Apr 25. The Harbour Phase includes the Opening Ceremony followed by Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), reciprocal ship visits, sports fixtures, and discussions on coordinated exercises at sea."

"The exercise underscores the longstanding partnership between the two nations. INDRA 2025 is aimed at strengthening #interoperability and bolstering coordinated operations to mitigate contemporary challenges in the maritime domain," MoD said.

On March 28, the Indian Navy extended a warm welcome to Russian Naval ships Rezkiy, Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Pechenga on their arrival in Chennai, according to an Indian Navy Spokesperson's statement shared on X. (ANI)

