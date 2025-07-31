Tokyo [Japan], July 31 (ANI): Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, met with Japan's Defence Minister General Nakatani on Thursday (local time).

The two leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation, fostering technological and defence industry collaboration and strengthening training and personnel exchange between the two nations and the navies, the Indian Navy said.

The interaction reaffirmed the shared commitment to addressing emerging security challenges and fostering closer bilateral defence relations.

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, during the ongoing visit to #Japan, called on HE Mr Gen Nakatani, Hon'ble Defence Minister of Japan. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation, fostering technological & defence industry collaboration and strengthening training and personnel exchange between the two nations and the navies," the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy wrote on X.

"The interaction reaffirmed the shared commitment to addressing emerging security challenges & fostering closer bilateral defence relations. A key step in advancing India-Japan strategic synergy," the post added.

The Naval Chief is on a four-day official visit to Japan from July 30 to August 2.

This visit is part of the ongoing efforts to consolidate bilateral defence relations between India and Japan, in line with the deepening 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership', with a focus on enhancing maritime cooperation, as per the Ministry of Defence.

During the visit, the CNS is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with senior Japanese government officials.

According to the Ministry of Defence, discussions are expected to encompass a broad spectrum of defence cooperation areas, with particular emphasis on maritime security, technological collaboration, and identifying new avenues to strengthen naval synergy and interoperability. The CNS will also visit Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) units and interact with the Commander-in-Chief, Self-Defence Fleet, at Funakoshi, JMSDF Base.

Adm Dinesh K Tripathi's engagements in Japan are poised to further deepen the bonds of friendship and defence cooperation, paving the way for enhanced mutual understanding in key areas of shared strategic and maritime interest.

The visit reaffirms the time-tested India-Japan friendship anchored in mutual respect, maritime trust, and a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

