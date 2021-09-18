Kabul [Afghanistan], September 18 (ANI): Nearly 20 people were wounded in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province when a Taliban forces vehicle hit a roadside mine on Saturday, local media reported.

The wounded -- most of whom are civilians -- were sent to Nangarhar's provincial hospital.

Local provincial officials have confirmed that the incident took place in Jalalabad's PD6, TOLOnews reported.

Earlier in the day, at least two people were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred in Kabul's PD13 area. (ANI)

