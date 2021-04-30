Kathmandu, Apr 29 (PTI) The Nepal Army will soon invite India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on an official visit to the country, according to sources here.

The Nepal government has approved the visit, Nepal Army headquarters sources said.

Nepal's Cabinet has given a nod to Nepal Army's proposal to invite Rawat for an official visit, said Nepal Army's head of public relations department.

Brig Gen Santosh Ballav Poudyal, the spokesperson of the Nepal Army, told PTI the two countries would work out a mutually agreed date for the visit.

The invitation will be dispatched to him through the diplomatic and military channels.

This will be part of a regular visit of high-level officers of the two armies to each other's country, he added.

Rawat had visited Nepal twice when he was the chief of the Indian Army. Indian Army chief General M M Naravane had visited Nepal in November last year.

India-Nepal ties came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8 last year.

Nepal protested the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through its territory. Days later, Nepal released a new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories.

India too had published a new political map in November 2019 showing the three areas as its territories.

After Nepal released the map, India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioned Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it. In June, Nepal's parliament approved the new political map of the country featuring areas that India maintains belong to it.

In response, India said Nepal's action violates an understanding reached between the two countries to resolve the boundary issues through talks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)