Kathmandu, May 9 (PTI) The Nepal government on Friday assured the safety of its citizens studying in Pakistan amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a press release, also urged Nepalese citizens in Pakistan and their families to contact the Nepalese Embassy in Islamabad for immediate assistance if needed.

"The foreign ministry is aware of the situation of Nepalese students in light of recent developments and is constantly keeping in touch with Nepalese students studying there (Pakistan)," it said.

"The Nepal government is aware of its responsibility to ensure the safety and interests of the Nepalese students and other Nepalese who are in Pakistan," the statement said.

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, killing 26 people, including one Nepali national, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

