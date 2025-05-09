Vatican City, May 9: The Vatican says Pope Leo XIV will be formally installed as pope at a Mass on May 18 and will preside over his first general audience May 21. The Vatican on Friday provided a schedule of Leo's upcoming agenda. It includes meetings with cardinals, Vatican officials, the media, diplomatic corps and the general public. Pope Leo XIV Celebrates First Mass After Historic Election as Pope Francis' Successor

The Vatican also said that Leo had asked all heads of Vatican offices, who technically lost their jobs with the death of Pope Francis, to return to work until further notice. It said he wanted to take time for “reflection, prayer and dialogue” before taking any further decisions on confirming them definitively.

