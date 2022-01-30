Kathmandu, Jan 30 (PTI) Nepal on Sunday recorded 3,540 new cases of COVID-19 along with 6,359 recoveries and 32 deaths, the health ministry said.

There are currently 83,999 active cases of COVID-19 across the country.

Meanwhile, the district administration office in Kathmandu Valley has lifted the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme.

In a meeting on Saturday, the district office of Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur decided to do away with the traffic rule in view of wide spread criticism of it and the rate COVID-19 infection falling.

Nepal is currently in a partial lockdown with cinema halls, party halls, restaurants, swimming pools, gymnasiums, libraries and museums closed.

