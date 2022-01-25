Kathmandu, Jan 25 (PTI) Nepal on Tuesday recorded 12,008 new cases of COVID-19 along with 3,040 recoveries and 8 deaths, the health ministry said.

As many as 25,909 swab samples were tested for COVID-19 on the day. Of them, 9,432 PCR and 2,576 antigen tests turned out to be positive for the deadly virus,

the Ministry of Health and Population said.

There are currently 89,223 active cases of COVID-19 across the country. Among them, 87,117 are in self-isolation, 1,817 in institutional isolation, 245 in ICUs, and 44 on ventilators, it said.

The Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 6,172 cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

The latest reported number of infections has taken the nationwide tally to 927,880 while the death toll reached 11,667.

Nepal's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 89.2 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.4 per cent.

