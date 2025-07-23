Kathmandu, Jul 23 (PTI) The Nepal government on Wednesday declared Madhesh Province as a disaster-affected zone, responding to an acute water shortage and prolonged drought that have severely disrupted agriculture and drinking water supplies.

All eight districts of the province, often referred to as Nepal's rice bowl, have been grappling with a severe drought for over a month.

The decision to declare Madhesh province as a disaster-hit zone was taken during a Cabinet meeting.

Only 33 per cent land of the province witnessed paddy plantation, though Nepal recorded an average 70 per cent paddy planting in this monsoon season, officials said.

“The prolonged lack of rainfall has led to the depletion of groundwater sources, drying up rivers and canals, and causing an extreme shortage of drinking and irrigation water,” Water Supply and Irrigation Minister Pradeep Yadav said.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, addressing the House of Representatives on Wednesday, affirmed the government's commitment to addressing the water crisis in the province.

The government is working towards finding long-term and short- term solutions to resolve the water crisis facing the region, he said.

