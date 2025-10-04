Kathmandu [Nepal], October 4 (ANI): Nepal has deployed the army along with the Armed Police Force and Police to evacuate residents from floodplains within Kathmandu valley as rivers continue to swell following heavy downpours and warnings of further rainfall.

Security agencies launched search and evacuation operations on Saturday morning in settlements along the major rivers flowing through the valley. Personnel conducted door-to-door searches, helped residents move out, and assisted in relocating belongings to safer places.

Bibek Kumar, a resident living along the floodplains of Kathmandu, told ANI, "The water level (on the river) has continued to rise. The water level was very low till yesterday, but now it has continued to breach the embankment as it continues to rain. We are alerted of possible flooding situation, and the residents along the floodplain are shifting their belongings to safer places as it is not safe now. We are now having a problem with the preparation of the meal."

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology reported rising water levels in the Bagmati, Hanumante, Manohara, Dhobi Khola, Bishnumati, Nakkhu, and Balkhu rivers. Authorities warned that flooding could reach roadside areas and enter settlements. Residents and motorists were urged to avoid travelling along riverbanks due to the risk of inundation.

Forecasts indicate a very high risk of flooding and landslides in several districts, including Sunsari, Udaypur, Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Bara, Parsa, Sindhuli, Dolakha, Ramechhap, Sindhupalchok, Kavrepalanchok, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Makwanpur, and Chitwan.

Nepal had earlier braced for an above-average monsoon this year, but the rainfall pattern has shifted. The monsoon season usually runs from June to the end of September, but reactivation has triggered downpours even during the withdrawal phase.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has predicted that around two million (1,997,731) people from 457,145 households could be affected by monsoon-related disasters this year.

According to projections, Lumbini province will be hit the hardest, with 523,656 people from 119,830 households expected to be affected. Bagmati province follows with 327,376 people from 74,914 households, Gandaki with 287,107 people from 65,699 households, Koshi with 275,867 people from 63,127 households, Madhesh with 228,687 people from 52,331 households, Sudurpaschim with 227,730 people from 52,112 households, and Karnali with 127,308 people from 29,132 households.

Earlier in the day, the NDRRMA barred vehicular movement to and from Kathmandu following intense rainfall warnings. The national Flood Forecasting Division also issued a "red alert" for 20 districts, including the capital.

According to the division, an extremely high risk of flooding exists in Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Sindhupalchok, Kavrepalanchok, Sunsari, Udayapur, Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Bara, Parsa, Sindhuli, Dolakha, Ramechhap, Makwanpur, and Chitwan.

A high risk of flooding was also indicated in Ilam, Jhapa, Morang, Dhankuta, Tehrathum, Panchthar, Bhojpur, Khotang, Okhaldhunga, Solukhumbu, Sankhuwasabha, Taplejung, Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Nawalpur, Nawalparasi, Rupandehi, Kapilvastu, and neighbouring districts.

Smaller rivers in Kaski, Lamjung, Parbat, Syangja, Tanahun, Gulmi, Palpa, Arghakhanchi, Pyuthan, Dang, Banke, Bardiya, and nearby districts are also expected to rise significantly, with a medium-to-high likelihood of flash floods.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology forecasts cloudy weather across the country for the next 24 hours due to the continued influence of moisture-laden monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal. (ANI)

