Kathmandu [Nepal], November 1 (ANI): A passenger aircraft with 82 people on board made an emergency landing at Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa after facing technical problems, officials confirmed.

The aircraft operated by Shree Airlines en route to Kathmandu from Dhangadhi made an emergency landing at the airport in Bhairahawa after the pilot reported "a problem with hydraulics."

"The flight had taken off from Dhangadhi at around 10 AM (Local Time), and the pilot reported problems with the hydraulics. It was asked to make an emergency landing at the airport here," Binod Singh Raut, the Information officer at the Gautam Buddha International Airport, told ANI.

The aircraft with flight number 222 made its way to the taxiway forty minutes after landing. Till then, the airport was closed.

"With the aircraft still on the runway of the airport, we had to close the airport for about forty minutes. The aircraft moved to the taxi-way after resolution of the issue with the hydraulics at around 12:30 in the afternoon," Raut added.

As per the official, there were a total of 82 people on board, including the crew members.

Upon landing at the airport, all personnel on board the flight were evacuated.

"Engineers and technicians from the airline company will carry out further inspections before making any decisions regarding the aircraft," Shyam Kishor Sah, director and spokesperson at the airport, told ANI.

Later, another aircraft departed for Bhairahawa to bring the passengers and the crew back to Kathmandu. The airport was later reopened after the runway was cleared with the aircraft taxing itself.

The flight operator, Shree Airlines, did not comment on the issue until 4:30 PM (Local Time).

Earlier, on April 16, an aircraft of Sita Airlines, a private airline company operating in remote areas of Nepal, carrying 12 Indian passengers, made an emergency landing at Tribhuvan International Airport in the afternoon.

According to the airline's officials, the passengers and crew on the aircraft have remained unharmed. "The incident occurred at around 2 PM. The crew with call sign 9n-AIE has reported it to be a hydraulic failure," the Sita Air official confirmed, ANI seeking anonymity. (ANI)

