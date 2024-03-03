Kathmandu [Nepal], March 3 (ANI): Nepali Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud's visit to Helsinki, Finland has been cancelled at the last minute, the Foreign Ministry announced late on Sunday evening.

As per a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the visit of the Foreign Minister has been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, Hon. Foreign Minister would not be able to leave for Helsinki as scheduled earlier," the ministry stated.

Earlier on the day, the Foreign Ministry announced the visit of FM Saud for late Sunday night to participate in the Second UN LDC Future Forum to be held on March 5-6, 2024.

FM Saud was scheduled to address the opening session of the Forum on 5 March as the Chair of the Global Coordination Bureau of the Group of Least Developed Countries followed by a Ministerial Dialogue entitled "Strategies to accelerate innovation and structural transformation" as a panelist.

The Forum is being organized by the United Nations Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (OHRLLS) and the Government of Finland under the theme of "Innovation for Structural Transformation in LDCs".

The multi-year series of the Forum aims to explore ways and means to harness innovation, digitalization, and technology to foster structural transformation and sustainable development in LDCs. The cancellation of the visit has been speculated for the possible changes in the ruling coalition ahead of the election for National Assembly Chairman. The ruling parties Maoist Center and the Nepali Congress, both have been vying for the post. (ANI)

