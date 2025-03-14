New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba arrived in Delhi on Friday for Raisina Dialogue.

"Warm welcome to FM Arzu Rana Deuba of Nepal as she arrives in New Delhi for Raisina Dialogue 2025," Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Deuba offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand and Basukinath Temple there on Wednesday.

"I have reached Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand, India, and have offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham as well as at the Basukinath Temple located there. For this, I express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone, including the temple management committee and the main priest of the temple."

Deuba on Monday embarked on a visit to India for a religious visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal announced.

"Following her visit to Jharkhand, Minister Rana will attend the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, scheduled for March 17 to 19," the Foreign Ministry mentioned in the release.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community.

The event, organized by India's Ministry of External Affairs, will be attended by world leaders, including Prime Ministers and foreign ministers from various countries. Rana is set to address the dialogue as part of his official engagement. Additionally, she is expected to undergo a follow-up health check-up during his visit.

Rana was seen off at Tribhuvan International Airport by Amrit Bahadur Rai, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with other high-ranking ministry officials.

Earlier, Rana was on an official visit to India from August 18 to 22, 2024, at the invitation of the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. At the time, she held bilateral talks on August 19, 2024, that covered the full range of the India-Nepal bilateral partnership. (ANI)

