Kathmandu, May 28 (PTI) The Nepal government is tightening security on Thursday when the country celebrates Republic Day, as the pro-monarchists have announced a major protest demanding reinstatement of monarchy and establishing Nepal as a Hindu state.

Nepal was declared a democratic federal republic on Jestha 15 as per the Hindu Calendar on May 28, 2008 by abolishing the 240-year-old monarchy through a Parliament Declaration two years after the success of the People's Movement of 2006.

The pro-monarchist Rastriya Prajatantra Party and other pro-monarchist organisations have announced a grand protest on Thursday aiming to restore monarchy.

Though they have claimed that the protest will be peaceful, there are speculations that it might turn violent like the one that took place a couple of months ago.

Security will be beefed up with the deployment of Nepal police personnel as well as Armed Police Force personnel, officials here said.

On the same day, the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) is also organising programmes to celebrate the Republic Day. The party is organising cultural plus musical programmes at Bhrikutimandap area of Kathmandu.

Legal action will be taken immediately if any one violates the law and tries to indulge in violence, said Home Ministry officials.

The government has made special security arrangements in sensitive areas such as Tribhuvan International Airport, Parliament Building, Prime Minister's Official residence at Baluwatar, a Government Secretariat at Singhdurbar and other key offices, it is learnt.

Security personnel will be mobilised as per requirement and vigilance will be maintained throughout the day, said Nepal police spokesperson Ramesh Thapa.

