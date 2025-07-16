Kathmandu, Jul 16 (PTI) The Nepal-India border crossings in Baitadi and Darchula districts will be temporarily closed on July 24 and July 28 in view of the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttarakhand, officials here said on Wednesday.

The panchayat elections in Uttarakhand are scheduled to be held in two phases on July 24 and July 28.

Also Read | Bahrain Golden Visa Available Under INR 69,000; Who’s Eligible and How To Apply for 10-Year Residency.

The decision to shut the border crossings in Baitadi and Darchula on July 24 and July 28 has been taken due to the upcoming panchayat elections in the neighbouring Indian state, Baitadi Chief District Officer Punya Bikram Poudel said.

The decision has been made to ensure security and maintain law and order during the election period in the Indian border region, officials said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Military Launches New Attacks on Ukrainian Cities, With Countdown to US Peace Deadline Underway.

Though the border crossings will remain closed on only two days, the Pulghat checkpoint in Darchula district will be shut down from the evening of July 21 till the morning of July 24, and the Jhulaghat checkpoint in Baitadi will be closed from the evening of July 25 till the morning of July 28, Poudel said.

In case of emergencies, the checkpoints could be opened temporarily through mutual agreement between the authorities of both countries, he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)