Kathmandu, Feb 6 (PTI) Nepal-India Ranga Mahotsav, a drama festival instrumental in strengthening and deepening friendly relations between the two countries, began here.

The six-day festival, jointly inaugurated by Nepal's Minister for Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, began on Wednesday at Rashtriya Nachghar in Kathmandu.

"The festival will be instrumental in strengthening and deepening friendly relations between Nepal and India," Pandey said at the inauguration of the event organised by the Nepal Academy of Music and Drama in association with the National School of Drama, New Delhi.

"Music and drama can bring positive changes in the society as this medium helps to spread strong messages," Pandey said, adding the Nepal government was working towards preserving the art and culture of the Himalayan nation.

"The Nepal-India drama festival provides the opportunity for our artists to learn from each others' experiences," remarked Nisha Pokharel, chancellor of Nepal Academy of Music and Drama.

"The drama festival showcases the common culture of Nepal and India," said Ambassador Srivastava, adding that such festivals deepened the cultural ties between the two countries.

The event features six outstanding performances of plays from Nepal and India.

Three Nepali dramas and three Hindi dramas are being presented during the festival concluding on February 12.

During the inaugural on Wednesday, a Nepali drama named 'Gachhami' depicting the life story of Gautam Buddha was presented.

Besides 'Gachhami', 'Katha Kasturi' and 'Joon: More than a Fairy Tale' are the other two Nepali language dramas to be showcased during the festival.

'Mai Ri Main Ka Se Kahun', 'Babuji' and' Taj Mahal Ka Tender' are the Hindi dramas to be performed during the festival.

