Kathmandu [Nepal], September 15 (ANI): The cabinet of Nepal's Interim government, led by Prime Minister Sushila Karki, is set to expand on Monday with the induction of at least three new ministers.

According to officials from the Prime Minister's Office, Karki finalised the names after rounds of internal consultation.

Also Read | Donald Trump Condemns Brutal Killing of Indian National Chandra Nagamallaiah in Texas, Vows Maximum Punishment for Accused.

"Former MD of the Nepal Electricity Authority, Kulman Ghising, will head the Ministry of Energy, Urban Development and Physical Infrastructure. Om Prakash Aryal will head the Ministry of Law and Home Affairs, and Rameshwor Khanal will take charge of the Ministry of Finance," an official told ANI.

Ghising earlier served as Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, Aryal was Legal Advisor to the Kathmandu Metropolitan City, and Khanal is a former Finance Secretary.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Conflict: Israeli Hostages' Kin Demand Release, Prevention of Death Ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu's Meeting on Gaza.

As per the sources, the oath ceremony is scheduled for Monday itself. "Names have already been submitted to President Ram Chandra Poudel. Preparations are being made," officials at Shital Nivas -- the President's Office, confirmed.

Paudel appointed Karki as the head of the interim government late on Friday, and she formally assumed office on Sunday. The cabinet expansion, initially expected on Sunday, was delayed due to her packed schedule.

Officials said Karki is also considering names for ministerial portfolios. "The Prime Minister is going through the names of various personnel to take them on board. She also had held rounds of consultations and interviews with them about their roadmap ahead," an official told ANI.

Karki, a former Chief Justice, has until March 5 to conduct fresh elections and vacate the post for the Prime Minister to be chosen by the parliament that will be elected.

In her first address after taking office, she delivered a strong message of humility and accountability, stating that her administration is not in office to "taste power" but to stabilise the country, address demands for justice, and prepare for fresh elections within six months. "I and my team are not here to taste the power. We won't stay for more than six months. We will hand over the responsibility to the new parliament. We won't succeed without your support," Karki said at a press conference at the Singha Durbar.

Karki also assured families that the government will assist in transferring the bodies of the deceased to their home districts and acknowledged the destruction caused during the protests, including damage to personal property, and said that the state will step in with support. She added that the government would investigate acts of vandalism and violence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)