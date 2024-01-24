Kathmandu, Jan 24 (PTI) Nepal's Parliament session will begin on February 5 when the government is expected to take ahead crucial bills, including an amendment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act.

President Ramchandra Paudel on Wednesday summoned the session of both Houses -- the House of Representatives and the National Assembly -- at 4:00 pm on February 5, an official release said.

Among the crucial bills the Himalayan nation aims to push through in the upcoming session include an amendment bill on the Enforced Disappearances Enquiry, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act, and School Education Bill, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

The amendment bill to the existing Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act (TRC) was originally proposed in the Parliament on March 9 last year. It came after a long gap where the government was criticised for not addressing the cases of gross human rights violations during the decade-long domestic armed conflict between 1996 and 2006.

The amendment includes improvements based on inputs from various international bodies.

The government is also working on over 100 bills, several of which are related to constitution implementation to give more business to Parliament, the newspaper said.

