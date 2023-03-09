Kathmandu, Mar 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Thursday congratulated President-elect Ram Chandra Poudel of Nepali Congress on his victory in the presidential election.

The 78-year-old leader, a common candidate of the eight-party alliance that included Nepali Congress and Prime Minister 'Prachanda'-led CPN (Maoist Center), defeated his rival Subas Chandra Nebmang of the CPN-UML.

Also Read | Nepal Presidential Election Result 2023: Ram Chandra Poudel of Nepali Congress Elected As New President Of Nepal.

After winning the election, Poudel reached the PM's official residence at Baluwatar, where he was welcomed by Prime Minister 'Prachanda'. Poudel was accompanied by his wife Sabita Poudel.

Prime Minister 'Prachanda' congratulated the President-elect and honoured him with a Khada (a kind of shawl).

Also Read | Pakistan Government Increases Sales Tax to 25% on Selected Imported Luxury Items Including Water and Vehicles.

"I am confident that your tenure as the President of Nepal will be remembered as a guardian of the nation, protector of the Constitution, and pride of the republican system," he said in a tweet.

He also thanked all the lawmakers who voted in the presidential election.

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected President is likely to be held on March 13. He will be sworn-in by Nepal's Chief Justice.

The tenure of the current president, Bidya Devi Bhandari, will end on March 12.

This is the third presidential election in Nepal since the country became a republic in 2008.

Although the post of President is largely ceremonial, Nepal's political parties have lately shown a growing interest in the post owing to the discretionary powers the Constitution accords to the post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)