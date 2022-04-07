Kathmandu [Nepal], April 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba effected a fresh cabinet reshuffle and appointed advocate Govinda Bandi (Govinda Prasad Sharma) as the Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Along with this, the Nepali premier has also reassigned incumbent Law Minister Dilendra Prasad Badu as Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies.

In a release issued by her Office, President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed Bandi (Govinda Prasad Sharma) as the Law Minister on the recommendation of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

During a ceremony, the lately inducted Minister also has been administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the President's Office, Sheetal Niwas, on Thursday afternoon.

The ceremony was attended by Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, heads of constitutional bodies and other distinguished officials.

Bandi who isn't a member of the parliament and is being appointed as a non-parliamentarian has to become a member of the federal parliament within six months. The newly appointed law minister earlier had argued in favour of the opposition when the then Prime Minister KP Oli had dissolved the House of Representatives.

In addition, Bandi also played a significant role in the ratification of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact by playing a key role in preparing a 12-point interpretative declaration before ratifying the MCC. (ANI)

