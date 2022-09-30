Kathmandu [Nepal], September 30 (ANI): Nepal Police has arrested three persons in connection with the murder of Mohammad Darji, a former convict in trading counterfeit Indian currency who was gunned down on September 19.

Making the three arrestees public, the District Police Range Kathmandu named them Mahoram Miyan (21), Rehan Miyan (19), and Susmita Syangtang (21).

On September 19, Darji was gunned down by motorcycle-borne assailants in front of his house. As per the police, the arrested have helped the actual shooters. Police had nabbed an American pistol, four rounds of 3.9 mm bullets, and four rounds of 2.9 mm bullet shells.

"We have recovered some materials from the crime scene, one made in USA pistol, four rounds 2.9 mm bullet shells and four rounds of 3.9 mm bullets. In regards to the incident, the arrested are being booked under Criminal Code Act 2074 Section-12. The Kathmandu District Court also has granted permission to arrest them and the District Police Range, Kathmandu is investigating them," Bharat Bahadur Bohara, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of District Police Range, Kathmandu told reporters.

A former fugitive Mohammad served a jail sentence for his involvement in trading counterfeit Indian currency. Along with this, he also was linked with a murder case and is alleged to have worked with the ISI in Nepal.

Soon after his death, Nepal Police headquarters formed a special team to look into the case. (ANI)

