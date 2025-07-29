Kathmandu, Jul 29 (PTI) Two Indian nationals were arrested with brown Sugar on Tuesday in Nepal's Sindhuli district, police said.

Mohamad Rijwan, 30 and Mohamad Ikrar, 35, both residents of Khajurwad Jogwani, Bihar, were arrested from the Kamalamai Municipality area of Sindhuli district, according to the Nepal Police news bulletin.

Police have recovered 11 grams and 500 milligrams of contraband from the two Indians while they were travelling from Biratnagar to Kathmandu on a jeep.

Police are further investigating the matter.

