Kathmandu [Nepal], March 29 (ANI): Nepal Police on Friday apprehended two senior leaders of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) for allegedly inciting violence during the clash between security personnel and pro-monarchy protesters.

Vice President Rabindra Mishra and General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana were arrested from the Gwarko area of Lalitpur, confirmed Sagun Lawati, spokesperson for RPP to ANI.

Also Read | Myanmar Earthquake: At Least 144 People Killed, 730 Injured in Powerful Quake, Government Says Urgent International Help Needed.

"Both have been arrested from the Gwarko area of Lalitpur," Lawati said.

The violent clashes resulted in the deaths of two people and left 45 others injured. Among the injured, seven individuals sustained bullet wounds and are being treated in various hospitals in Kathmandu. Five individuals are being treated at the Tribhuvan Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj and two at the National Trauma Centre.

Also Read | Earthquakes in South Asia: Powerful Quake Rocks Myanmar and Thailand, Kills More Than 150 People.

The violent clash, which started with the ramming of a vehicle, breaking a barrage of Police by Durga Prasai, a pro-monarch businessman, resulted in arson, stone pelting and firing by police as it progressed. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), a right-wing pro-monarchist, also the fifth largest party in parliament, had supported the protest.

The protesters vandalised several houses in Tinkune, set one house on fire, and attempted to enter the office of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Socialist) in Aloknagar. They also tried to enter the office of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) in Perisdanda.

In Perisdanda, they set a government vehicle on fire and carried out acts of vandalism and looting at Bhatbhateni. Additionally, they set the Jadbusti Processing Centre on fire.

For the safety of locals, the government extended the curfew imposed in various areas till Saturday morning. In a notice, the Chief District Officer of Kathmandu, Rishiram Tiwari, said the curfew would remain in place until 7 AM (local time) tomorrow.

Earlier, the order was enforced from 4:25 pm to 10 pm today.

The order prohibits people's movement, gatherings, rallies, protests, assemblies, and demonstrations within the designated boundaries.

The area extends from Gaushala to the Tribhuvan International Airport, Gairigaun, Tinkune, and Koteshwar. It also includes Koteshwar to Jadibuti Bridge, Koteshwar to Balkumari Bridge, Baneshwar Chowk to Shankhamul Bridge, and Gaushala Chowk to Old Baneshwar and New Baneshwar Chowk. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)