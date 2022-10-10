Kathmandu [Nepal], October 10 (ANI): Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital Kathmandu, tested positive for COVID-19, a hospital official said on Sunday.

The president, who was admitted to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital on Saturday, tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test, said Dr Dinesh Kafle, executive director of the hospital.

"President Bhandari has tested positive for Covid-19," Dr Dinesh Kafle told The Kathmandu Post. "Her condition is better today (Sunday) compared to Saturday." Doctors attending to the head of state said she was given intravenous fluids on Saturday, and started oral medicines from Sunday."

According to Dr Kafle, the Nepal president may need medical attention for a few more days at the hospital. "As she has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, we are hopeful that no serious complication will arise in her health."

Tika Dhakal, a media expert at the Office of the President, said that the president had also undergone tests for dengue and seasonal flu but the reports were negative, according to the Post.

The total confirmed active COVID-19 cases in Nepal stood at 570 by Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

On Saturday, Nepal's President was admitted to Tribhuwan University Hospital after her health deteriorated.

The 61-year-old President was hospitalised after she developed cold-like symptoms and fever, Bhesh Raj Adhikari, President's Secretary confirmed to ANI. (ANI)

