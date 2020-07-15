Kathmandu, Jul 15 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus tally rose to 17,177 on Wednesday with the detection of 116 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The virus has claimed 38 lives in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 697 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours after full recovery.

In total, 11,025 people have recovered from the disease in the country, registering a recovery rate of 64.2 per cent.

Presently, 6,113 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment. The health authorities have conducted 2,98,829 coronavirus detection tests so far.

