Kathmandu, May 19 (PTI) Nepal recorded 246 new COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 5,657, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The total coronavirus tally stands at 480,418 with 8,064 new cases, it said.

Of the total new cases, 2,486 were reported from Kathmandu Valley in the last 24 hours.

While 360,403 people have recovered so far, 114,529 others are undergoing treatment at various home and institutional isolation centres across the country, the ministry said.

A deadly second wave of the pandemic is sweeping across Nepal, with about 8,000 to 7,000 new cases being reported daily for the past several days, which is quite high for a country of approximately 30 million people. Hospitals are full and running out of essential supplies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)